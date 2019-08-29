Weather
August 29, 2019 3:25 pm

Slight risk of frost in parts of southern Manitoba ahead of the long weekend

By Weather Anchor/Reporter  Global News

There could be some frosty mornings coming up ahead of the long weekend in southern Manitoba,.

File Photo/Getty Images
With the rain finally moving away from the region, clear conditions overnight will allow temperatures to fall close to the freezing mark.

Temperatures Thursday morning were close to normal around southern Manitoba but with northerly winds and clearing conditions, Friday morning temperatures are expected to be cooler.

Low temperatures around southern Manitoba. Aug 29, 2019.

Global News

Temperatures are forecasted to range from generally from around 3 to 6 degrees Celsius around southern Manitoba Friday morning.  However, there is the chance temperatures fall slightly further by the morning hours and patches of frost develop.

Cooler air in southwestern Manitoba on Friday morning.

Global News

As this colour contour weather model shows, there will be cooler air around southwestern Manitoba, specifically around the Parklands area and stretching into southeastern Saskatchewan. These areas are at the greatest risk of seeing frost. Winnipeg will likely be closer to mid single-digit temperatures on Friday morning.

As the long weekend rolls around, temperatures in the morning will stay higher above the freezing mark.
The long weekend looks like a fairly cloudy one with a few opportunities to see more precipitation. Less likely to see frost.

Winnipeg\’s 5 day forecast from Aug 29, 2019.

Global News

 

