Politics
August 29, 2019 1:41 pm

Manitoba NDP would add classrooms, limit student numbers if elected: Kinew

By The Canadian Press

The Manitoba NDP are vowing to reduce classroom sizes if elected.

Jonathan Hayward / The Canadian Press
A A

The Manitoba New Democrats say they would restore classroom size limits and add more classrooms if elected on Sept. 10.

Leader Wab Kinew says limits would be for kindergarten to Grade 3 classrooms, so that students could have more one-on-one time with teachers.

He says the most important investment for Manitoba’s future is its children.

READ MORE: Economy, health care focus of televised Manitoba provincial leaders’ debate

The New Democrats have earmarked $85 million for new classrooms across the province.

Kinew also promises $1 million to increase the number of educational assistants and another $1 million for French-language teachers.

RELATED VIDEO: Provincial Election breakdown: What you need to know

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
classroom size
Decision Manitoba 2019
Education
Election Manitoba 2019
manitoba election 2019
Manitoba NDP
Wab Kinew

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.