Halifax man, woman facing child pornography charges after search of home

A 42-year-old woman and 57-year-old man from Halifax are facing child pornography charges following a search of a home on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say their Internet Child Exploitation team searched the home in the 600 block of Herring Cove Road at around 7:30 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 arrested, 1 charged after man suffers gunshot wounds in Yarmouth

Police say the search was the result of a tip they received from the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre that suspected child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address associated to Halifax.

Electronic devices were seized during the search, according to police, and the two suspects were arrested.

Garnet Ray Thacker has been charged with one count each of possession of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.

READ MORE: 2 arrested, 1 charged after man suffers gunshot wounds in Yarmouth

A woman, whose identity was not released by police, was charged with one count of possession of child pornography.

Thacker was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, while the woman will face her charge at a later date.