Canada election: Niagara West
Conservative Dean Allison won the riding in 2015 beating Liberal Phil Rose by about 8,000 votes.
Candidates
Liberals: Ian Bingham
Conservatives: Dean Allison (Incumbent)
NDP: Nameer Rahman
Green: Terry Teather
People’s Party Of Canada: Miles Morton
Niagara West was created by the 2012 federal electoral boundaries redistribution and was legally defined in the 2013 representation order. It has a riding population of around 86,533.
Previously known as Niagara West-Glanbrook, this rural riding divides Hamilton from the St. Catharines-Niagara Falls region, and includes West Lincoln, Pelham, Grimsby and Lincoln. Through redistribution, it has lost Glanbrook and the areas south of Stoney Creek, but adds Wainfleet and the beach communities to the west of Port Colborne.
