Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that left senior in hospital

Burnaby RCMP is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a 74-year-old woman in hospital earlier this week.
Mounties say it happened in a crosswalk on Canada Way near Curle Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
READ MORE: Burnaby hit-and-run victim was well-known cyclist from Africa, friends say
Police say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver did not stay at the scene.
Investigators believe that there were multiple witnesses who left before police arrived, and are asking anyone who saw the crash to come forward.
Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.
WATCH: Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run (Aired: July 1, 2019)
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.