Burnaby RCMP seek witnesses to hit-and-run that left senior in hospital

Burnaby RCMP is looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run that left a 74-year-old woman in hospital earlier this week.

Mounties say it happened in a crosswalk on Canada Way near Curle Avenue just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver did not stay at the scene.

Investigators believe that there were multiple witnesses who left before police arrived, and are asking anyone who saw the crash to come forward.

Anyone with information or dash cam video is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

