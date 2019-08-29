‘Rare’ two-headed baby sea turtle discovered on South Carolina coast

Two heads are hopefully better than one for a “rare” turtle hatchling discovered along the South Carolina coast.

Hilton Head Island, normally on the radar for baby turtle spotting, got even more attention on Wednesday when a two-headed little guy was picked up by Jayme Davidson Lopko.

The Sea Turtle Patrol member shared a photo of it to the organization’s Facebook page. He dugged the connected duo Squirt and Crush à la “Finding Nemo,” the popular under-the-sea Disney animated movie that features two adorable baby turtles.

“We thought we had seen it all during this very busy season on Sea Turtle Patrol,” the post reads. “Yesterday on patrol during a nest inventory this bicephalic [having two heads] hatchling was discovered. This mutation is more common in reptiles than in other animals but it is still very rare.”

The post continued: “As with other live hatchlings found during a nest inventory, this hatchling was released to the ocean. Good luck to Squirt and Crush!”

Lopko posted extra snapshots of the animal on her personal Facebook account, explaining further that it wasn’t able to crawl “due to his shell being abnormally shaped.”

Per State Department of Natural Resources rules, she was required to release him into the ocean, just like the rest of his shelled siblings.

“The little guy is on his own just like his brothers and sisters that came from the nest and like they have been doing for millions of years,” she wrote. “Good luck and safe travels special guy!”

In the comments, she writes that “the odds are definitely against him.”

The Sea Turtle Patrol monitors beaches for sea turtle nesting and hatching activity, which typically happens May through October, their website reads.

As a team, they help promote the protection of endangered species and “spread awareness of their struggle through public education and outreach.”

While most readers seemed fascinated by Lopko’s discovery, some weren’t so pleased that the deformed turtle was released into the wild.

“Wrong choice… you know his chances in the wild are almost 0,” one Facebook user wrote. “I understand your rules of conservation, but this animal should have been kept in an aquarium and allowed to live. I’m saddened that he was released.”

Another commented: “Nice work, showing off and bragging about this beautiful creature then sending it off to its imminent death, way to go! If ever there was a case for humane [euthanasia], or even an attempt at a sanctuary. But to state that it can’t swim and most likely will not survive, then just toss it in the water is cruel.”

But some were a bit more optimistic than others, voicing their hopes for his survival.

“Hope we see this beautiful creature in the future,” one person wrote. “Grow big and strong!”

“That is so amazing,” another commented. “Two heads are better than one!”

