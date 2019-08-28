City of Ottawa identifies employee killed in garbage truck collision

The City of Ottawa has named the municipal employee who died in a workplace accident involving a collision between two garbage trucks in the city’s east end earlier this month.

Michel Ethier worked for the city’s public works and environmental services department when the incident happened on Cyrville Road on August 19, the city said in a statement on Wednesday.

The city had previously confirmed the person who died in the collision was a municipal worker.

“First and foremost, I extend my deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of our employee,” public works manager Quentin Levesque said in a statement on August 19.

“Today is an extremely difficult day for those who are affected by this tragic incident.”

Ottawa police and the Ministry of Labour are investigating the incident.

The city lowered its flags to half-mast later on the day of the incident.

In its statement on Wednesday, the city said the flags will remain at half-mast until sunset on Sept. 14, 2019.

