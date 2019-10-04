Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Tech

Instagram launches new messaging app Threads for close friends

By Mathilde Augustin Global News
Posted October 4, 2019 2:54 pm
Updated October 4, 2019 2:56 pm
Facebook building Instagram messaging app: report
WATCH: Facebook is reportedly testing a new Instagram messaging platform to take on Snapchat called Threads, which will be a standalone app.

Facebook has launched a new standalone messaging app for Instagram called Threads.

The new application connects users to their “close friends” on Instagram in a dedicated, camera-first inbox. It builds on functionalities already available in Instagram messaging like chat, photo and video messages.

READ MORE: Instagram reveals it is testing ‘hiding likes’ — will that make us happier?

Threads’ added functionalities include the ability to share statuses manually or automatically based on location, speed, movement and phone battery levels.

Threads from Instagram is a camera-first messaging app.
Threads from Instagram is a camera-first messaging app.

The app opens directly to a camera interface, which you can customize with up to eight shortcuts to friends or group chats — the equivalent of a speed-dial list.

Story continues below advertisement

In its announcement, Instagram said it hopes Threads “can bring you a little closer to the people you care about.”

While Facebook – Instagram’s parent company – is battling privacy concerns, Threads is betting on people still wanting to share intimate details online, but to their inner circle only, according to Bloomberg.

READ MORE: Instagram users urged to stop taking selfies in toxic Russian pond

Story continues below advertisement

With statuses and a location function already available on rival app Snapchat, the Threads app could bring the two platforms into even closer competition.

Takara Small, technology journalist and VentureKids founder, said it’s worth noting that Snapchat has recently seen a surge in the younger demographic. She says that with the new Threads app, it’s apparent that Instagram is looking to convert the younger generation into their ecosystem.

In 2016, Instagram introduced Instagram stories — ephemeral photo or video posts that can be embellished with text, GIFs and interactive elements — a feature that was, until then, a cornerstone of Snapchat’s offering.

Instagram, which is owned by Facebook, added the ability to share stories to an inner circle of close friends in November 2018, saying: “Sometimes what you want to share isn’t for everyone.”

Here’s what some social media users had to say about Threads:

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FacebookInstagramSnapchatThreadsInstagram app launchInstagram new appInstagram ThreadsThreads appThreads app launchwhat is Threads
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.