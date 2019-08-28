Mascouche man charged in connection with string of sexual assaults: SQ

A 29-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a string of sexual assaults in Mascouche and Terrebonne.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says Éric Gauvreau-Paquette was arrested Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday in Joliette.

He faces a total of 19 charges including sexual assault, exposing his genitals, indecent acts and assault on minors under the age of 16.

Police say the assaults occurred in July and August 2019 on bike paths.

“The suspect took his victims by surprise to attack them,” said police in a statement.

Gauvreau-Paquette was travelling by foot, on bike and in a black Honda CRV at the time of the attacks, according to police.

Police say several victims have been identified.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact police at 1-800-659-4264.

