West Island flood victim, displaced since 2017, gets help from local mayor

Ile-Bizard-Sainte-Genevieve borough mayor Normand Marinacci is promising to help a West Island man who was displaced by the 2017 floods.

“I can see he has a family, he doesn’t have a place to live, he’s been running after the government, his MNA,” Marinacci said of Graham Checkland.

“It’s not easy for him. I understand he can’t keep affording to pay all these expenses and not have a house where to live.”

Graham Checkland met with Marinacci Wednesday morning at the mayor’s office.

Checkland faces an extremely difficult and costly living situation dating back to the 2017 floods. His basement condo was flooded, and Checkland was forced to move out, and in with his father. Government compensation packages took one year to process, and renovations were delayed.

They were 90 per cent finished in April, when floods hit again. His condo sustained more damage, and compensation packages are still being processed.

Checkland doesn’t qualify for a government buyout package because his condo didn’t suffer more than 50 per cent of its value in damage.

But he’s paid $25,000 in mortgage and condo fees ever since for a home that remains uninhabitable.

“I have been getting the short end of the stick,” Checkland said. “I have been brushed under the carpet and the government is trying to forget about me and I am asking for help.”

He secured a meeting with his local mayor, and he’s now hopeful for help.

“[Mayor Marinacci] has assured me he will look deeper into my case with a magnifying glass,” Checkland said.

For his part, Mayor Marinacci feels sympathy for Checkland, and the seven other basement condo owners in the building.

His hands are tied, though, as flood compensation is a provincial jurisdiction

But the mayor promises he’ll pressure the Quebec government to help.

“We all agree our main goal — him and us — is to find a way that the government could buy them out,” he said.

“I am caught in a difficult situation,” Checkland said. “I am a proud Canadian citizen, I am proud to contribute and help anyone who needs help, and this time I need help”

He hopes with the mayor now on his side, that help will come soon.