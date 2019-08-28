$24.3M in funding announced for North Okanagan wastewater recovery project

A North Okanagan wastewater project four years in the making is one step closer to reality.

On Wednesday, organizers for the North Okanagan Wastewater Recovery project announced it had received $24.3 million in federal and provincial funding.

According to project organizers, the federal government is contributing $13,255,148, while the province is adding $11,044,852.

“The project will provide homes and businesses with a safe and sustainable wastewater treatment facility and sewer system that will protect Swan Lake water quality, provide reclaimed water for agriculture, enhance recreational opportunities and support economic development,” organizers said in a press release.

The project, which started in 2015, involves a partnership that includes the Township of Spallumcheen, the Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) and the Okanagan Indian Band.

“This project has huge benefits for the entire region, especially for sustaining local agriculture. The highly treated wastewater will provide much-needed relief for our farmers during the hot, dry summers,” said Spallumcheen mayor Christine Fraser.

Federal and provincial funding will cover approximately 66 per cent of the $36.9 million cost, with the remaining amounts to be funded by RDNO borrowing ($5.2 million), an Okanagan Basin Water Board grant ($5.9 million) and Township of Spallumcheen reserves ($1.5 million).

“This substantial grant makes this project a reality and will help us create the future we envision, one that balances environmental protection with economic opportunities,” said Okanagan Indian Band chief Byron Louis.

Organizers say the next steps include design, development, tendering and construction of the facility and sewer lines over the next two to three years.