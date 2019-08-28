Politics
August 28, 2019 1:49 pm

Manitoba NDP, PCs point fingers at each other over how messaging getting out

By The Canadian Press

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister and NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods;THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone
Manitoba New Democrats and Progressive Conservatives are accusing each other of breaking the rules on the use of public resources for their messaging.

The NDP have complained to the provincial ombudsman that the Tory government issued a government news release for partisan purposes in June.

The release welcomed federal Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s promise to reduce interprovincial trade barriers.

The New Democrats allege it was more of a party announcement than a government one.

The Tories, meanwhile, have complained to the elections commissioner about a couple of recent campaign events held by NDP Leader Wab Kinew.

The Tories say one event was in a public school and another was at a university — areas they say are off-limits for politicians on the campaign trail.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

