Thom Collegiate not fielding football team in 2019 due to low participation

The Thom Trojans will not field a football team for the 2019 season due to low player turnout.

The school notified the Regina High School Athletics Association (RHSAA) on Aug. 24, and were granted a one-year leave from the Regina Intercollegiate Football League (RIFL).

Related NFL funds Calgary research to prevent youth concussion in sport

READ MORE: Regina football star levelling the playing field as 1st female spring league player

The decision was made due to concerns about player safety falling due to the low player turnout.

Football Canada recommends 28 to 30 players for a high school football team, with a minimum of 24. According to Football Canada, having fewer than 24 players could result in preventable injuries.

The RHSAA said not enough Thom students express interest in signing up for football, both in the spring and fall. Because of this, there wouldn’t be enough players to have the minimum practice time in order to play in the league.

The RHSAA wants to be able to get Thom players who are interested on the field.

It said players who have played before and “the small number who still wish to participate” will be able to play for the Winston Knoll Collegiate Wolverines. In a statement, the RHSAA said “a number” of players have taken this option.

READ MORE: Former CFL’er Angus Reid says parents shouldn’t fear safety concerns in youth football

For those eligible, they will be able to play in the Regina Minor Football (RMF). Bantam players in that league have to be born in either 2004 or 2005. The RHSAA says three prospective Trojans are playing in the RMF.

More to come…