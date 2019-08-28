Residents rappel from Lethbridge’s tallest building in the name of charity

Eleven stories above the ground — atop the Melcor Centre, Lethbridge’s tallest skyscraper — more than 40 people strapped in, stepped over the edge and began their descent in the name of charity.

The second annual Rope for Hope event took place Wednesday, with community members rappelling almost 120 feet to raise money for southern Alberta’s Make-a-Wish Foundation.

“We’ve had such great community support and we’re just so thankful for all of the community members that have come out,” said Kim Anthony, CEO for Make-a-Wish Southern Alberta.

“We’re just so thankful because it means so much to the kids and to the families to raise that money.”

It was a daunting sight for two brave siblings, who scaled down the front of the Melcor Centre side-by-side after raising $3,000 for the charity.

“It was very scary but it felt really good to feel the wind on me,” Iver Eyjolfson said.

“The scariest part was getting off of the wall and actually getting set to go down.”

But for Iver’s sister and co-rappeller, it was an honour.

“I wasn’t that scared before, just because I like stuff like that, but it felt really good to be doing something for other people,” Thora Eyjolfson said.

However, the experience wasn’t quite as enjoyable for the pair’s father, who had to watch anxiously from the ground.

“It’s nerve-wracking as a parent of course, to watch both of your children hanging perilously off a building,” Aaron Eyjolfson said with a laugh.

“But I had a lot of faith in the folks that were in charge… and I was very proud of them.”

All proceeds made from Lethbridge’s second annual Rope for Hope event go towards helping fulfill the dreams of sick children in southern Alberta, something Anthony said is an incomparable gift.

“The Wish Foundation brings that joy, that hope and that strength at a time that’s really difficult for a child and for their family,” Anthony said.

“It brings that smile back onto their faces.”

This year’s event had an initial goal of $40,000, which Anthony said could go towards changing four people’s lives.

“We’re over $30,000 so we’re getting close,” Anthony said.

“$40,000 would grant four wishes because the average cost of a wish is about $10,000.”

Donations will be accepted for this year’s Rope for Hope until Sept. 30.