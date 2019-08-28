B.C. man who hand-fed Timbit to bear fined $2,000

A B.C. man has been fined and ordered to keep away from bears after he was caught feeding Timbits to one of the animals.

Randy Scott, 32, posted a photo of him feeding one of the confections to a bear to Instagram between June and July 2016 along the Alaska Highway.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said there were actually several offences in the early summer of that year but that the Crown amalgamated them into one charge.

On Aug 22/19, the individual who posted pictures on social media of himself feeding bears along the Alaska Hwy and, therefore, was charged by BCCOS for unlawfully feeding bears pled guilty in Prov Court & was fined $2k & ordered to stay away a min of 50m from bears for 6 months. pic.twitter.com/uBUmEVWwld — BC CO Service (@_BCCOS) August 27, 2019

Scott pleaded guilty to one count of feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

He was assessed a $2,000 fine and ordered to stay at least 50 metres away from bears for the next six months.

It’s not the first time a run-in with the law has landed Scott in the headlines.

In 2016, he was acquitted of dangerous driving in connection with a viral YouTube video that showed a motorcyclist driving between cars in Victoria at close to 300 kilometres per hour.

