August 28, 2019 11:24 am

B.C. man who hand-fed Timbit to bear fined $2,000

By Online Journalist  Global News
Randy Scott has been fined $2,000 and ordered to stay away from bears after posting a photo of him feeding Timbits to one of the animals.

B.C. Conservation Officer Service
A B.C. man has been fined and ordered to keep away from bears after he was caught feeding Timbits to one of the animals.

Randy Scott, 32, posted a photo of him feeding one of the confections to a bear to Instagram between June and July 2016 along the Alaska Highway.

READ MORE: Charges possible for B.C. family caught hand-feeding black bears

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service said there were actually several offences in the early summer of that year but that the Crown amalgamated them into one charge.

Scott pleaded guilty to one count of feeding or attempting to feed dangerous wildlife.

He was assessed a $2,000 fine and ordered to stay at least 50 metres away from bears for the next six months.

READ MORE: Outrage over video showing North Shore family feeding black bears

It’s not the first time a run-in with the law has landed Scott in the headlines.

In 2016, he was acquitted of dangerous driving in connection with a viral YouTube video that showed a motorcyclist driving between cars in Victoria at close to 300 kilometres per hour.

WATCH (2016): B.C.’s Conservation Officer Service investigating video of man hand feed a bear

