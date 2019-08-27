Lethbridge man accused of firing paintballs outside supervised consumption site seeks lawyer

The man accused of firing paintballs at people outside the supervised consumption site in Lethbridge over the weekend made his first court appearance on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Suspect arrested after paintballs fired at people outside Lethbridge supervised consumption site

Jesse John James Bulman appeared by closed-circuit television from the Lethbridge Correctional Centre. The court was told Bulman is in the process of getting a lawyer.

The 29-year-old is facing five charges, including three counts of assault with a weapon.

A no-contact order involving four people was put into place after Bulman was arrested without incident. Duty counsel Brett Carlson asked for an exemption to be made for one of those people.

Carlson told the court one woman involved in the order was not a co-accused or a victim, and if Bulman gets released on bail, she would be a critical part in his release.

Crown prosecutor Lisa Weich opposed the exemption request and said the woman is the main witness against Bulam, adding that she helped orchestrate the event.

The judge denied the exemption request but said it could be revisited at his next court appearance, which is set for Aug. 30, where a bail hearing is expected.