those old radio shows
August 27, 2019 6:10 pm

Those Old Radio Shows August 30-31

By Digital content coordinator  Global News
A A

Friday, Aug. 30:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 35, Winchester Rifle & the Ambitious Groom; Hardy Family – Truth About Marriage
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Front Page Woman
Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Snow White with Blondie & Dagwood; Green Hornet – Reservoir for Murder
Hour 4: You Are There – Execution of Joan of Arc; Casey, Crime Photographer – Gun Wanted

Saturday, Aug. 31:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Small; Fibber McGee & Molly – Fix It McGee
Hour 2: Dimension X – The Parade; My Favorite Husband – Ordering a TV Set
Hour 3: Lone Ranger – Land for the Railroad; Harry Lime – The Hard Way
Hour 4: FBI in Peace and War – Criminal Proposition; Damon Runyan Theater – Lonely Heart
Hour 5: Bold Venture – Tommy Reed; Escape – John Jack Todd
Report an error
Old Radio
old radio plays
Old Radio Shows
Old Time Radio
old time radio shows
radio plays
those old radio shows
vintage radio

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.