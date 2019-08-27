Those Old Radio Shows August 30-31

Friday, Aug. 30:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 35, Winchester Rifle & the Ambitious Groom; Hardy Family – Truth About Marriage

Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Front Page Woman

Hour 3: Abbot & Costello – Snow White with Blondie & Dagwood; Green Hornet – Reservoir for Murder

Hour 4: You Are There – Execution of Joan of Arc; Casey, Crime Photographer – Gun Wanted

Saturday, Aug. 31:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Small; Fibber McGee & Molly – Fix It McGee

Hour 2: Dimension X – The Parade; My Favorite Husband – Ordering a TV Set

Hour 3: Lone Ranger – Land for the Railroad; Harry Lime – The Hard Way

Hour 4: FBI in Peace and War – Criminal Proposition; Damon Runyan Theater – Lonely Heart

Hour 5: Bold Venture – Tommy Reed; Escape – John Jack Todd