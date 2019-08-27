Woodstock restaurant-goers may have been exposed to hepatitis A: Southwestern Public Health

Southwestern Public Health says people who ate at TA Travel Centre at 535 Mill Street in Woodstock between August 6 and 22 may have been exposed to hepatitis A.

The health unit says an individual unknowingly had hepatitis A and handled food in the restaurant.

“This communication is relevant to anyone who ordered off the menu in the restaurant or ordered takeout,” said the infectious diseases manager with the health unit, Elaine Reddick.

“It does not apply to those who purchased prepared foods at the convenience store or ate from the buffet.”

Southwestern Public Health has a dedicated hepatitis A line at 1-800-922-0096 x 5 which is staffed weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone within Oxford County, Elgin County, or the City of St. Thomas who ate at the restaurant is encouraged to call to determine whether or not they need a vaccination.

The health unit has also organized immunization clinics in response to the potential exposure. The clinics will run at 410 Buller Street in Woodstock on Wednesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Those who ate at the restaurant during that time frame but live outside of the region Southwestern Public Health covers are asked to contact their regular health care provider or local health unit.