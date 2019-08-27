2 teens charged in smoke bomb incident at northwest London high school: police

It was an end to the school year that students at a northwest London high school probably won’t soon forget.

And now two teens are facing charges.

That’s according to London police, who on Tuesday announced charges of mischief under $5,000 had been laid against two males, aged 17 and 18, in connection with an incident involving smoke bombs at St. Andre Bessette Catholic Secondary School.

The incident on June 20, the final day of regular classes before exams, began around 12:20 p.m. when police say a vehicle pulled up outside of the school and a male, donning a superhero costume, exited the vehicle and tossed smoke bombs into a school entrance.

The suspect fled, and the vehicle drove to a second entrance where another suspect, donning a mask, exited the car and tossed smoke bombs into the cafeteria, police said.

“The vehicle then stopped outside a third door of the institution and more smoke bombs were thrown inside,” police said in a statement.

The thick smoke set off the school’s fire alarms, forcing students and staff to evacuate outside where they remained in the rain for around two hours as the building was ventilated, police said.

“No one required medical attention as a result of the incident. The school sustained approximately $500 in damages,” police said.

Police said the two accused were charged this past Saturday, and will appear in court in October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact London police or Crime Stoppers.

