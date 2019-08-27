Lower level of new Bayview station opening Wednesday for relocated Trillium Line platform

The new Bayview LRT station is partially opening on Wednesday for Ottawa commuters boarding the O-Train Trillium Line.

The Trillium Line platform at Bayview is relocating from its current spot off the Albert Street underpass to the lower level of the new transit station, according to a notice posted on OC Transpo’s website.

WATCH (Aug. 23, 2019): Politicians, media ride LRT trains ahead of Confederation Line’s handover to city



To access the new Trillium Line platform, OC Transpo says to use the north underpass entrance, where they will be fare gates and ticket machines.

The transition comes two and a half weeks before the anticipated public opening of the long-delayed Confederation Line (or O-Train Line 1), whose platform is located on the station’s upper level.

That upper level and a second station entrance on the north side of Albert are expected to open on September 14, the LRT launch date announced on Friday.

The Bayview bus stop names are also changing from Stop 1A to Stop A and Stop 2A to Stop B, but bus service isn’t changing at this time, according to the notice.

READ MORE: UPDATED: Long-delayed Ottawa LRT will open to public on Sept. 14

Bayview Station is the northern end-point of the north-south Trillium Line (or O-Train Line 2). It’s the only station in the O-Train network where the two rail lines will connect.

The station is located between Pimisi station and Tunney’s Pasture station, which is the last stop on the west end of the Confederation Line.

The O-Train Line 2 platform is moving to the lower level of new Bayview Station on Wednesday, August 28. https://t.co/ps6Ycb9J8w pic.twitter.com/HVyrbi71r0 — OC Transpo (@OC_Transpo) August 26, 2019