Major parties all running full slate of candidates in Manitoba election

Manitoba’s three major parties are all running full slates in the Sept. 10 provincial election.

The Progressive Conservatives and NDP had all 57 candidates in place a while ago, and the Liberals got their final few in just before yesterday’s deadline.

The Green Party is running 43 candidates — a record for a party that is trying to win its first ever seat in Manitoba.

The Communist Party and Manitoba First are each running a handful of candidates, and there are a few Independents as well.

One of those Independents is Cliff Graydon, who was kicked out of the Tory caucus over accusations of inappropriate behaviour toward female staff.

Graydon is trying to keep his Borderland seat, which includes Emerson and Altona in southern Manitoba.

The first leaders’ debate is tomorrow evening and advance polls open Thursday.

