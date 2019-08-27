Winnipeg police ID victim in Elgin Avenue homicide

A man who was killed in an Elgin Avenue apartment on has been identified by Winnipeg police.

John Graham Buesnel, 64, was found dead by police around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 24.

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

