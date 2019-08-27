Crime
August 27, 2019 2:04 pm
Updated: August 27, 2019 2:16 pm

Winnipeg police ID victim in Elgin Avenue homicide

By Online Journalist  Global News

The 400 block of Elgin Avenue.

Dan Turnbull / Global News
A A

A man who was killed in an Elgin Avenue apartment on has been identified by Winnipeg police.

John Graham Buesnel, 64, was found dead by police around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 24.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating the city’s 28th homicide

The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

WATCH: Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Elgin Avenue homicide
Homicide
victim id
Winnipeg homicide
Winnipeg police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.