Winnipeg police ID victim in Elgin Avenue homicide
A A
A man who was killed in an Elgin Avenue apartment on has been identified by Winnipeg police.
John Graham Buesnel, 64, was found dead by police around 1:40 a.m. on Aug. 24.
READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating the city’s 28th homicide
The Homicide Unit continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.
WATCH: Increasing homicide rate taking a toll on officers
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.