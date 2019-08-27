3 face charges in connection with assault of off-duty Montreal police officers

A man and a woman alleged to have assaulted two off-duty Montreal police officers week appeared in court on Monday.

Hamidi Ben Hamida and Mélina Geoffroy, both in their 20s, are facing charges of assault and intimidating justice system officials.

They are currently being held in detention until Tuesday after the Crown refused to grant them a release.

A third individual linked to the attack near Place Émilie-Gamelin in downtown Montreal appeared before youth court Monday.

Both police officers were off-duty at the time of the alleged assault.

— With files from Global News’ Brittany Henriques