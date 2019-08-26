Priceless artifacts stolen near North Vancouver museum

RCMP say a thief stole priceless artifacts outside of the North Vancouver Museum and Archives this weekend.

According to police, a museum employee was transporting items in a duffel bag.

He put the bag down for a moment in the Lower Lonsdale area and turned his back, then discovered it was gone.

Inside it was a WW2-era helmet, a pair of iron-working tongs and a guest book containing important records.

Sgt. Doug Trousdell of North Vancouver RCMP says the artifacts have no cash value.

“They’re not of any particular value other than from a historic point of view,” he told Global News. “So they wouldn’t have any resale value.”

For the museum, however, it’s a big loss.

“These are an important piece, they’ve got historic value,” Trousdell said. “They’re also being used in demonstrations to teach people about this part of our history.”

He thinks the thief simply grabbed the bag without realizing what was inside.

“This was most likely a crime of opportunity,” he said.

“It’s unlikely the thief knew what they were stealing. They were probably hoping to find a wallet or cellphone, and wouldn’t have recognized the artifacts as being museum property. We’re hoping that they might have discarded the bag, and that a member of the public might come across it and return it.”

Trousdell is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black, single strap duffel bag.