3 charged after shots fired at Meadow Lake, Sask. home

Meadow Lake RCMP said they have three people in custody after shots were fired at a home in the northwestern Saskatchewan city.

Police said multiple reports came in Saturday morning of shots being fired in the area of Clark Crescent.

Responding officers said a home had been shot at and broken into.

No one was at the home at the time and no injuries were reported.

A vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting was found by officers and they arrested two men and a youth.

Andrew Lachance and Jacob Lachance are charged with discharging a firearm with intent, break and enter and using a firearm during an offence.

The youth, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, is facing the same charges.

All three were scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Meadow Lake is roughly 295 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon.

