Kit Harington, Richard Madden to reunite in Marvel’s ‘Eternals’

Kit Harington is joining the cast of The Eternals, which will reunite him with his Game of Thrones co-star, Richard Madden.

Kevin Feige made the announcement at Disney’s D23 Conference on Saturday.

Feige said The Eternals “focuses on a group of ancient, everlasting beings, the film will span eons in their lives.”

READ MORE: Marvel reveals MCU ‘Phase 4’ plans: female Thor, Blade, Shang-Chi, Doctor Strange and more

Harington is playing a non-Eternal named Dane Whitman.

WATCH BELOW: Kit Harington checks into wellness retreat after ‘Game Of Thrones’ finale

The Game of Thrones star joins a cast that includes Angelina Jolie (Thena), Madden (Icarus), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Barry Keoghan (Druid) and Salma Hayek (Ajak).

The Rider’s Chloe Zhao is directing the film.

READ MORE: Marvel fans launch petition to keep ‘Spider-Man’ in Marvel Cinematic Universe

During Marvel’s presentation at San Diego Comic-Con, Madden said: “The Eternals are a race of immortal aliens sent to Earth by the Celestials to protect humankind from the Deviants.”

Jolie said: “I’m so excited to be here. I’m going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do.

“We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I’m training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much.”

The cast of Marvel Studios’ The Eternals takes the stage at the #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/TR1gYEEq1w — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2019

READ MORE: Kit Harington undergoing treatment to work on ‘personal issues’

Many Game of Thrones fans took to Twitter to celebrate the reunion of Harington and Madden after the casting news was announced.

the fact that kit AND richard will be in the eternals🥵🥰🥺🤪 pic.twitter.com/ZJNecibIQ8 — t /| D23 🧡 (@borhapblues) August 24, 2019

robb: next time i see ya you’ll be all in black! jon: it always was my color 8 years later: kit harington to play the black knight in the eternals alongside richard madden pic.twitter.com/A05OScaNdv — ‏ًً (@lordsansa) August 24, 2019

marvel taking kit harington from game of thrones and putting him in the eternals alongside his bff richard madden pic.twitter.com/DgNiYqAhFB — Virginia (@jaimelsnnister) August 24, 2019

BLACK PANTHER 2

BLACK WIDOW TEASER VIDEO

RICHARD AND KIT IN THE SAME MOVIE

THE ETERNALS’ CAST!!!

MS MARVEL, MOONKNIGHT & SHE HULK SERIES

GEMMA CHAN IN THE ETERNALS!!!’#D23Expo pic.twitter.com/WBosEh69fs — bye-derman (@IR0NSPIDEY) August 24, 2019

Richard Madden and kit Harrington again reuniting in MCU eternals.#TheEternals pic.twitter.com/jlCTo6OH8o — Jayanta Mitra (@jayantamitra980) August 25, 2019

READ MORE: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ trailer: Disney teases end to trilogy

The film is set for release on Nov. 6, 2020.

— With files from the Associated Press