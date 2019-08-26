‘It’s the circle of life’: Viral video shows shark attacking seal in Bay of Fundy

A video recorded from the deck of a whale-watching vessel off the coast of New Brunswick offers a glimpse of the shocking speed of a shark as it attacks a seal.

Carol Browne was able to capture the footage as the vessel from Quoddy Link Marine headed back to St. Andrews, N.B., from a day of whale watching on Saturday.

Browne says the boat was somewhere in the Bay of Fundy when she spotted a group of seals on a rock.

“I was looking through my camera and I saw a big splash and I thought that the big seal jumped into the water, but then I noticed obviously it wasn’t that, and I just kept recording until I got the whole thing,” she told Global News.

“The whole thing” is a vicious and bloody attack that sends a group of seals fleeing for safety as one of their own is made into lunch by a shark.

The scene also sent the whale watchers into a tizzy.

“You could hear everybody’s reactions on the boat and everybody just couldn’t believe what they were seeing and of course it’s all a part of nature,” said Browne.

“It’s the circle of life, but it was just very exciting to see. It’s not something that a lot of people get to see first-hand.”

Browne says she was happy to have caught the entire attack on video and knew that as soon as it happened, it was something she wanted to show people.