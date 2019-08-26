Canada pledges $15M, water bombers to fight blazes in Amazon rainforest

Canada will send water bombers to help fight the fires raging for roughly three weeks in the Amazon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday.

Speaking in a closing press conference from the G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, Trudeau announced that Canada will also provide roughly half of the total amount of $26.5 million CAD pledged by G7 nations during the summit to help fight the fires — $15 million, to be exact.

Trudeau was asked by reporters why the nations at the summit had not agreed to provide more.

“I can’t speak for my G7 partners but we are happy to announce right here, right now that Canada will be investing $15 million ourselves to these forest fires,” he said, noting that Canada’s contribution will include “sharing and sending down water bombers that are so significantly needed.”

French President Emmanuel Macron announced the broader pledge earlier Monday morning.

He had pushed last week to get the fires added onto the agenda just before the meetings began.

Roughly 74,000 fires have ravaged the Amazon so far this year.

That’s an increase of more than 80 per cent compared to last year.

That’s led to the rainforest burning at a rate never before seen, and has prompted global outcries about the lack of action to combat the devastation of a region known as “the lungs of the earth” for its ability to absorb massive amounts of carbon dioxide and produce about 20 per cent of the world’s oxygen.

Trudeau cited Canada’s recent experiences receiving help from abroad in fighting domestic wildfires in his decision to send the aid to the Amazon region.

“There is a global network of support and friends that lean on each other whether it’s Mexican firefighters or even Australian firefighters,” he said.

“We’ve have many people come and help Canada during our difficult years and I am very happy to say we will be there to help our friends in South America.”

