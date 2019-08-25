Liberals pledge $4M in funding for arts and culture in Alberta

A Liberal MP announced a big investment for arts and culture in Alberta as one of the province’s biggest cultural events came to a close in Edmonton.

On the last day of the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, Edmonton-Centre MP Randy Boissonnault said his government was committing just over $4 million to 47 different arts and cultural organizations across the province.

READ MORE: 2019 Edmonton International Fringe Festival reviews

Watch below: Murray Utas with the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival dropped by the Global Edmonton studio on Sunday to talk about the 2019 edition of the event.

“I am especially delighted to share this news during the 38th annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, one of the most successful of its kind in the world,” the politician said in a news release. “As a proud Albertan and arts aficionado, I have seen first-hand the impact that this kind of support creates in our communities.

“Today’s announcement recognizes 47 cultural organizations that work diligently to promote civic engagement, increase accessibility, create safe spaces for artists to practice and perform, and stimulate our imagination and inner creativity.”

Boissonnault made the announcement on behalf of Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez. The funding will come through the Building Communities Through Arts and Heritage program, the Canada Arts Presentation Fund and the Canada Cultural Spaces Fund.