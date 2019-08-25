Regina musician inviting residents to take part in music video centred around diversity

A Regina musician is inviting residents to be part of his latest music video which aims to put diversity and inclusion front-and-centre.

JJ Voss is inviting Regina residents to take part in the film shoot for “Come Along With Me.”

“The project itself is about bringing people together and healing separations, basically people being good to each other,” explained Voss.

The Country Roots/Americana singer was born in Regina and has been creating music for over 30 years and performing solo for 15.

His music aims to “make the world a better place,” and his latest song and music video falls in line with that.

“We’re living in such a divided time right now. The song is about bringing people together from every different background, race, religion, and creed.”

Voss said Barb Dedi, president of Spring Free From Racism, assisted the musician and his team by putting out an invite to different cultural organizations and societies throughout the city.

“We’re really hoping for a diverse crowd,” said Voss.

The video’s premise is centred around music and it’s ability to bring people together, no matter where they’re from or who they are.

Sunday’s shoot calls for the public to arrive at the north side of Victoria Park at 4 p.m.

WATCH (March 21, 2019): Unfazed: Making music with a message

Voss says there’s no need to be anything but yourself if you plan to join in.

“If you’re coming down, it’s not a formal event. We want everybody to feel comfortable and confident, so wear whatever you feel comfortable in,” said Voss.

The video shoot will take about 5 hours, and there will be refreshments provided.

“We’re looking to just hang out and just be human beings.”

