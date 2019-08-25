IWK set to hold ‘surprise send-off’ for long-serving therapeutic clown

The IWK is set to hold a “surprise send-off” for their long-serving therapeutic clown on Monday.

Buddington the Clown — whose real name is Cleve Sauer — has spent the past the last 13 years as a therapeutic clown, acting as a friend and confidante for the thousands of sick kids who enter the Halifax-based children’s hospital.

With Buddington set to move on from his position, the IWK says they’d like to throw him a party.

“We have enjoyed laughing, singing and dancing with him so many times over the years that we wanted to show him one last time just how much he means to us and how much we are going to miss him!” the hospital wrote in a Facebook post.

The event will be held this Monday, Aug. 26 at the IWK Goldbloom Pavillian at 11:30 a.m.

“Feel free to bring a hat and put it on sideways!” the hospital wrote, referring to Buddington’s signature hat.

Buddington’s exit from the IWK, however, doesn’t mean the end of the hospital’s therapeutic clown program.

The IWK had listed a position for a therapeutic clown on their website earlier this month. The posting has since closed and the position is now listed as filled.