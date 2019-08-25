Stout defensive effort leads Tiger-Cats to 13-10 victory in B.C.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are 8-2 for the first time in 21 years after a 13-10 win over the B.C. Lions Saturday night.

Hamilton’s defence sacked Lions quarterback Mike Reilly seven times, including three by defensive lineman Dylan Wynn, and forced B.C. to commit three turnovers.

Neither team got on the scoreboard in the first quarter and the game was tied 3-3 at halftime.

View link »

A one-yard touchdown run by Ticats backup QB David Watford in the third quarter gave Hamilton a 10-3 lead and turned out to be Hamilton’s only major of the game.

READ MORE: Rick Zamperin: Hamilton Tiger-Cats must beware the trap game

Starter Dane Evans was held to 194 passing yards and was intercepted twice but improved to 3-2 in his younger CFL career.

The Lions have lost six games in a row for the first time since 2010 and are 1-9 for the first time since 1969.

Reilly threw for 286 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, and reached the 30,000-passing-yards milestone of his career in the fourth quarter.

With the win, the Ticats swept the season series against the Lions for the first time since 2011 and won for just the second time in their last eight visits to B.C. Place Stadium.

Hamilton’s next game is the Labour Day Classic at Tim Hortons Field on Sept. 2 versus the Toronto Argonauts.

WATCH: (Aug. 18, 2019) Fan’s Roughrider collection growing in size and popularity