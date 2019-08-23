Wildfires

Wildfires
August 23, 2019 6:14 pm

It’s not just the Amazon — wildfires have been burning around the world

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

While the wildfires in the Amazon rainforest have made international headlines, it’s just one of many areas battling raging infernos around the world.

Wildfires are burning in several other countries, including Spain, Greece and Alaska.

This summer has been an unprecedented fire season across the circumpolar North, according to the World Meteorological Organization. There have been more than 100 major fires burning north of the Arctic Circle and in boreal forests in places such as Siberia.

Here’s a look at where some major fires have been burning around the world this summer.

Amazon: Thousands of wildfires are also decimating the Brazilian Amazon, the world’s largest rainforest. The blazes have nearly doubled this year compared with the same period in 2018, prompting global outrage.

A tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared in Iranduba, Amazonas state, Brazil, Aug. 22, 2019.

Bruno Kelly/Reuters

Russia: In Siberia, there have been reports that some of the vast wildfires were started on purpose by arsonists trying to conceal illegal logging activity. According to Vox, more than 21,000 square miles of forest have been affected by the wildfires in Siberia.

Battling a forest fire in Boguchany District on Aug. 4, over 1 million hectares of woodland have been hit by wildfires in Russia’s Krasnoyarsk Territory.

Photo by Donat SorokinTASS via Getty Images

Spain: Spain’s largest wildfire this year, across the Canary Islands, led to roughly 9,000 people fleeing. More than 46,000 square miles have been charred on the western slopes of Gran Canaria, a popular tourist island off northwestern Africa. No injuries were reported and authorities said some residents can start going back home.

Flames and smoke from a forest fire are seen in the village of Guia, in the Canary Island of Gran Canaria, Spain, Aug. 19, 2019.

Borja Suarez/Reuters

Greece: A state of emergency was declared in regions of the densely forested Greek island of Evia east of Athens after the blaze broke out on Tuesday. The fire was fanned by strong winds and high temperatures. Greece often faces wildfires during its dry summer months.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire burning in village of Makrimalli on the island of Evia, Greece, Aug. 14.

Costas Baltas/Reuters

Bolivia: On Thursday, firefighters in Bolivia were trying to put out wildfires that have already burned more than 1.6 million acres of tropical forest. Military footage showed vast swaths of tropical forest burning near Bolivia’s border with Paraguay and Brazil.

Active fires, represented by red dots, are pictured from space over Bolivia, captured by the Suomi NPP weather satellite on Aug. 22, 2019.

NASA/NOAA

United States: In Alaska, a Division of Forestry spokesman said this week that it’s unknown how three recent high-profile fires started. But he noted there were no indications they were caused by lightning, leading officials to blame human activity.

After record-breaking wildfires in California last year, firefighters battled blazes in northern California again this week, albeit on a much smaller scale.

A helicopter passes by as smoke rises from a wildfire on July 3, 2019 south of Talkeetna, Alaska near the George Parks Highway.

Lance King/Getty Images

Greenland: Earlier this month, Denmark sent firefighters to Greenland to fight wildfires that started in July. Scientists, according to Bloomberg, have warned that Greenland’s already rapid ice melt could worsen if the fires are not extinguished.

A July 2019 satellite image of a fire in Greenland.

NASA

— With files from The Associated Press, Reuters

