Canada
August 23, 2019 1:43 pm

Search continues for missing Brampton woman believed to be in Hamilton area

By News Anchor  Global News
Peel Police
Peel Police continue to search for a 27-year-old woman, whose vehicle was found near Websters Falls.

Police say Lovleen Dhawan was last seen over a week ago in the area of McLaughlin and Steeles in Brampton.

Two female hikers found a set of car keys belonging to Lovleen’s bronze-coloured Hyundai Elantra, which was located in the Webster Falls parking lot. The hikers are believed to have given the keys to another group of people before leaving the area.

Police are asking the hikers to contact them. Officersl believe Lovleen is still in the Hamilton area, possibly near Dundas.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators with the 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 2233.
