Sea cadets are setting sail once again in Limestone City

Fifty sailing competitors have come from across Canada to participate in the Canadian Sea Cadet National Regatta.

The 2019 regatta is being held at Portsmouth harbour this week.

“I have really grown into the person I am today and I recommend it to anybody,” says Camden Warwaruk-McKay, a sea cadet who travelled from B.C.

He says sailing became his passion at a young age.

“You have so many people around you that help you grow and be a better person.”

Other sea cadets needed a little push from their parents before diving into sea training.

“My parents forced upon me to be in cadets but they allowed me the choice as to what element I wanted to be in so I chose sea cadets,” Morgan Eastop says. “It was a good choice.”

Chris Eggink, chair of the National Sea Cadet Regatta, is certain that the competing sailors are the best of the best.

“By being involved here… it gives them the opportunity to say, ‘I’m good but there’s another level I can go to,'” says Eggink.

Eggink believes the program is meant to set sailors up to not only become team players but also to instill leadership and decency.

The annual competition will run from Wednesday until Saturday.

