Manitoba Tories not worried by Conference Board of Canada numbers

Manitoba Progressive Conservatives say they are confident about job-creation, despite new numbers from the Conference Board of Canada.

The board has dropped its outlook for Manitoba’s economy, and is now predicting annual growth of less than one per cent this year and next.

The board cites a number of factors, including an agricultural trade war with China and a tight lid on spending by the Tory government.

Cliff Cullen, a cabinet minister running for re-election, says the jobs will come.

The Tories are promising more highway spending, faster approval of development permits and more.

Cullen says the Tories also have to keep an eye on the deficit and fulfill a promise to balance the books in the next four years.

NDP Leader Wab Kinew is accusing the Tories of creating conditions for a recession, and of calling an early election to try to get ahead of it.

Manitobans got to the polls September 10th — 13 months ahead of the date originally scheduled.

