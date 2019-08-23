London firefighter injured in Woodman Ave. blast released from hospital
Officials with the City of London issued a positive update Friday on the condition of the firefighter who was seriously injured in last week’s explosion on Woodman Avenue.
In a statement released shortly before 9 a.m., director of strategic communications Patti McKague announced the firefighter has been released from hospital and is now home.
The brief statement says that as he recovers, he and his family have requested continued privacy.
In their last update on the firefighter, officials said he was in serious but stable condition.
On Thursday, London police announced the woman accused of impaired driving in connection with the crash that led to the explosion was facing new charges.
Daniella Alexandra Leis, 23, now faces a total of 12 charges, including four counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
Those charges are in addition to four counts of impaired operation causing bodily harm.
Leis is due in court on September 4.
