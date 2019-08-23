Netflix filming scenes of new TV series ‘Ginny & Georgia’ in Cobourg

The town of Cobourg will be the backdrop for a new Netflix TV series next week.

Cobourg issued a statement advising residents that the 10-episode series Ginny & Georgia will be filming at various locations throughout the Lake Ontario shoreline town from Aug. 26 to 28.

The G2G Series Inc. production will include 100 actors and 40 production trucks, according to the town.

The show is described as a “mother-daughter coming of age” series featuring actresses Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, who play 15-year-old Ginny Miller and her 30-year-old mother Georgia, respectively. Howey is known for her role on The Passage.

Georgia wants to finally put roots down in Wellsbury, Mass., and give her family a normal life. But for her daughter, that means “navigating a prestigious school, rising popularity, and complicated love interests.”

“After years on the run, teenage Ginny and her mother, Georgia, yearn to settle down. But the secrets in Georgia’s past jeopardize their endeavor,” Netflix states on its website.

Some liken the show to Gilmore Girls.

Filming locations in Cobourg include:

Cobourg Lawn Bowling Club (177 Church St.)

St. Peter’s Anglican Church (240 College St.)

Downtown Cobourg streets

Victoria Park

Audrey’s In Town Fashions (19 King St. West)

El Camino (74 King St. West)

The town notes the Albert St. parking lot will be closed to the public Aug. 26-28 and a number of parking meters will be used for filming, for which G2G Series Inc. is paying, the town says.

Filming is also being done in Toronto. The show is expected to launch on Netflix sometime in 2020.

