All eastbound QEW lanes at Trafalgar closed after crash
A A
Ontario Provincial Police say all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Trafalgar Road in Oakville are closed after a fatal motor vehicle collision.
OPP first tweeted about the multi-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. Thursday,
Halton Paramedics said seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OPP confirmed later there was one fatality as crews worked to clear the road
early Friday morning.
OPP also said a tractor trailer was on fire at the scene.
The re-opening time is unknown, said OPP.
— With a file from The Canadian Press.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.