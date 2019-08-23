All eastbound QEW lanes at Trafalgar closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police say all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Trafalgar Road in Oakville are closed after a fatal motor vehicle collision.

OPP first tweeted about the multi-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. Thursday,

Halton Paramedics said seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OPP confirmed later there was one fatality as crews worked to clear the road

early Friday morning.

OPP also said a tractor trailer was on fire at the scene.

The re-opening time is unknown, said OPP.

— With a file from The Canadian Press.

UPDATE: ROAD CLOSURE: #QEW Toronto bound lanes remain CLOSED at Trafalgar Rd #Oakville– due to a fatal motor vehicle collision. Reopening time unknown. ^ag @HRPSOak pic.twitter.com/fOs5FUY1vk — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 23, 2019

Sun still coming up, but here is a look at the crash that has shutdown the eastbound QEW at Trafalgar. pic.twitter.com/EzZZOdgJBO — Matthew Bingley (@mattybing) August 23, 2019

COLLISION: #QEW TO bound at Trafalgar #OAKVILLE – All lanes and on ramp is blocked with a collision and Tractor trailer fire. #OPP & Fire on scene. ^lw pic.twitter.com/9zF5POmKEl — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) August 23, 2019