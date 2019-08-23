Traffic
All eastbound QEW lanes at Trafalgar closed after crash

Ontario Provincial Police say all Toronto-bound lanes of the QEW at Trafalgar Road in Oakville are closed after a fatal motor vehicle collision.

OPP first tweeted about the multi-vehicle crash just before 11 p.m. Thursday,

Halton Paramedics said seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. OPP confirmed later there was one fatality as crews worked to clear the road
early Friday morning.

OPP also said a tractor trailer was on fire at the scene.

The re-opening time is unknown, said OPP.

— With a file from The Canadian Press.

