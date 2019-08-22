Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Cochrane area

People in the Cochrane area were being warned of high winds, heavy rain and possible nickel-sized hail as a severe thunderstorm warning was issued for the area Thursday evening.

According to an Environment Canada warning sent at 6:43 p.m., the thunderstorm was just west of Cochrane and moving southeast at 25 km/h.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” Environment Canada said.

Okay. About an hour after the severe thunderstorm watches were dropped in Alberta…they are back. And extended. AND there are some severe thunderstorm warnings in place now too. #yyc #ABStorm Calgary is not under any watches or warnings right now. pic.twitter.com/dCTXwoBjpY — Jodi Hughes (@IAmJodiHughes) August 23, 2019

“Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, severe thunderstorms can produce tornadoes.”

Officials reminded residents that should “threatening weather” approach, they should take cover immediately, adding that lightning can be deadly.

Other parts of Rocky View County were also under a severe thunderstorm watch Thursday evening.