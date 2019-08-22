No foul play suspected in death of Victoria man found in Saanich neighbourhood

Saanich police say no foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was found in a Saanich neighbourhood last weekend.

Thirty-year-old Andrew Sidor was found by residents outside a home in the 100-block of Crease Avenue Saturday morning, prompting a major police response.

Police said on Sunday the death was considered “suspicious,” and the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit was called in to lead the investigation.

On Thursday, police said the BC Coroners Service has now taken over the investigation into Sidor’s death.

Police will also not be commenting on how Sidor died.

“Our condolences go out to Mr. Sidor’s family and friends during this emotional time,” Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich said in a statement.

Officers tracked some of Sidor’s movements prior to his death and obtained surveillance video from the Rock Bay area of Victoria on Aug. 15, showing him in the same clothes he was found in days later.

Police had said Sidor’s backpack and shoes were unaccounted for, and asked the public for help in locating them.

Police did not say Thursday whether those items had been found.

