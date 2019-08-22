Preliminary inquiry set for accused Penticton shooter

Dates for a preconference trial and a preliminary inquiry have been set for accused Penticton shooter John Brittain.

The dates, which were set in Penticton court on Thursday, will take place in early December and late January.

Brittain is facing three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder after a quadruple homicide in Penticton on April 15.

The preconference trial will take place on Dec. 9, with the preliminary inquiry running Jan. 27 to 31.

The preliminary inquiry will be under a publication ban.

A preliminary inquiry is not a trial. Instead, it is a hearing wherein a judge decides if there is sufficient evidence to warrant a trial.

Earlier this month, a no-contact order between Brittain and Kathy Brittain was reissued. The order was originally requested by Crown counsel in late May.

The victims — Rudi Winter, Barry and Susan Wonch, and Darlene Knippelberg — were all neighbours of Kathy Brittain in Penticton.