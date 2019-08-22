Murder of crows crash into substation, taking out power
A A
A large power outage in west Winnipeg on Thursday morning was caused by a murder of crows, according to Manitoba Hydro.
The outage, which Manitoba Hydro said affected thousands of customers in St. James and further west toward Headingley, was apparently caused by ‘a flock of crows making contact with equipment at a substation.’
Hydro said power was fully restored just before noon.
WATCH: Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.