Murder of crows crash into substation, taking out power

A large power outage in west Winnipeg on Thursday morning was caused by a murder of crows, according to Manitoba Hydro.

The outage, which Manitoba Hydro said affected thousands of customers in St. James and further west toward Headingley, was apparently caused by ‘a flock of crows making contact with equipment at a substation.’

Hydro said power was fully restored just before noon.

Once upon an August noonish

While our crews worked, safe and soonish

On restoring power to the many people who had tweeted at us just before; (1/3) — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) August 22, 2019

