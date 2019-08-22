Consumer
August 22, 2019 3:43 pm
Updated: August 22, 2019 3:47 pm

Murder of crows crash into substation, taking out power

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crows in the wind

Getty Images
A A

A large power outage in west Winnipeg on Thursday morning was caused by a murder of crows, according to Manitoba Hydro.

The outage, which Manitoba Hydro said affected thousands of customers in St. James and further west toward Headingley, was apparently caused by ‘a flock of crows making contact with equipment at a substation.’

Hydro said power was fully restored just before noon.

WATCH: Manitoba Hydro working on new way to contact customers about power outages

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crows
headingley
HYDRO
hydro outage
Manitoba Hydro
murder of crows
Outage
power outages
St. James
Winnipeg outage
Winnipeg power outage

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.