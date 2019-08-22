Northern Alberta massage therapist charged with sexual assault
A massage therapist in Bonnyville has been charged after an RCMP investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Bonnyville RCMP said an investigation started in March after after a woman alleged she was touched in a sexual manner while receiving a massage at a business. While investigating the incident, police said a second woman came forward with a similar allegation.
Bonnyville resident Jason Traxler, 49, has been charged with two counts of sexual assault.
He was released after his arrest and is schedule to appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Sept. 3.
The Massage Therapist Association of Alberta has suspended Traxler’s membership.
Bonnyville is located about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.
