Canada election: Etobicoke Centre

Voters in the Etobicoke Centre riding elected Borys Wrzesnewskyj of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election. Wrzesnewskyj , however, will not be seeking re-election. Yvan Baker has the Liberal nomination for the 2019 election.

Candidates

Liberal: Yvan Baker

Conservatives: Ted Opitz

NDP: Heather Vickers-Wong

Green: Cameron Semple

PPC: Nicholas Serdiuk

The riding is part of the City of Toronto and its rough boundaries are Etobicoke Creek, Eglinton Avenue West and Martin Grove Road to the west, Dixon Road to the north, the Humber River and Dundas Street West to the east and Bloor Street West to the south.

Then-incumbent Conservative MP Ted Opitz faced controversy when he was re-elected in the 2011 election. The Ontario Superior Court declared the riding’s results to be null and void due to an issue with certain votes that were counted. Opitz filed an appeal and won, allowing him to retain his seat until he was unseated by Liberal Wrzesnewskyj in the 2015 election. Opitz is the Conservative nominee for the 2019 election.

The riding lost territory to Etobicoke North but gained territory from Etobicoke-Lakeshore in the 2012 electoral redistribution.