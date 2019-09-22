Canada election: Davenport

Voters in the Davenport riding elected Julie Dzerowicz of the Liberal Party as their MP in the 2015 federal election.

Candidates

Liberal: Julie Dzerowicz

Conservatives: Sanjay Bhatia

NDP: Andrew Cash

Green: Hannah Conover-Arthurs

PPC: Francesco Ciardullo

The riding is a part of the City of Toronto, west of the downtown core and its rough boundaries are the rail lines on the west where GO Transit and UP Express trains operate, Lavender and Rogers roads, Eglinton Avenue West and Holland Park Avenue on the north, Winona Drive and Ossington Avenue and Dovercourt Road on the east and Dundas Street West and the rail line on the south.

The riding has notoriously been a Liberal riding. In 2011, NDP Andrew Cash became the first non-Liberal to win the seat in 50 years. Liberal Julie Dzerowicz won the seat back in 2015. The riding lost some of its territory to Toronto-St. Paul’s in the 2012 electoral distribution.