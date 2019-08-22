Man jailed after trying to fix flat tires with band-aids in California

A California man has learned a valuable lesson about trying to slap a band-aid on a major problem.

Authorities say they arrested a 26-year-old man who appeared to be under the influence of drugs after they spotted him trying to fix the flat tires on his van with band-aids and gauze.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) says it was alerted to the shoddy patch-up in progress early Tuesday when a witness reported a “suspicious man” next to a white van.

“When deputies arrived, they noticed both the driver’s side tires were flat and the 26-year-old man was trying to use gauze and Band-Aids to repair his tires,” the OCSD’s Mission Viejo Police Services wrote in a Facebook post.

Photos included in the post show a roughly golf ball-sized hole in one of the back tires. The hole appears to have been stuffed with gauze.

The images also show a pile of bandages and gauze wrappings strewn across the pavement beside the tire.

Authorities arrested the man for being under the influence of drugs and took him to jail. His identity has not been released.

The police post on Facebook sparked a tide of tongue-in-cheek jokes about the suspect’s terrible tire-patching job.

“Well that’s his problem, he wasn’t using real Band-Aids,” user Rachel Nelson wrote. “Everyone knows the generic brands don’t stick.”

“Hasn’t he ever heard of liquid bandage?” added another user.

“He clearly didn’t have enough gauze,” said a third person.