Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders joining Fox News

Fox News, owned by Fox Corp, has signed former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as a contributor to its channels, it said on Thursday.

Sanders, who served at the White House for President Donald Trump from July 2017 through June 2019, will contribute to political commentary and analysis across all of FOX News Media, the company said.

She is expected to make her debut on FOX & Friends on Sept. 6.