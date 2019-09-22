Canada election: Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry

The Stormont–Dundas–South Glengarry riding has long been held by Conservative MP Guy Lauzon but in January 2019, Lauzon announced he wouldn’t be running in the 2019 election. In 2015, Lauzon won the seat with 51.1 per cent of the vote. His closest opponent Bernadette Clement received 38.5 per cent. Clement was elected mayor of the City of Cornwall in the 2018 municipal election.

Now there are new candidates across the board except for the Liberal party who do not have a representative nominated yet.

Candidates

Liberals: Heather Megill

Conservatives: Eric Duncan

NDP: Kelsey Catherine Schmitz

Green: Raheem Aman

PPC: Sabile Trimm

Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry is the southeast most riding in Ontario with its eastern border touching the provincial border with Quebec. The southern border follows the St. Lawrence River. The western border abuts the riding of Leeds-Grenville with the northern border touches both Carleton and Glengarry-Prescott-Russell. The riding includes the city of Cornwall and the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne.

The riding was created in 2003 with a majority of it coming from the previous Stormont-Dundas-Charlottenburgh. Before this change the seat was primarily held by the Liberals but since 2003 Conservative MP Guy Lauzon has been the representative.

Dundas was one of the first ridings introduced with the British North America Act but has since gone through several restructurings due to the increase in population density.