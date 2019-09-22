Canada election: Renfrew–Nipissing–Pembroke

The riding has long been held by incumbent Cheryl Gallant who was first elected in 2000. In 2015 Gallant won with 45.83 per cent of the vote. Her closest opponent Jeff Lehoux of the Liberals received 32.66 per cent.

None of the opponents who faced Gallant in the previous election have returned for 2019.

Candidates

Liberals: Ruben D. Marini

Conservatives: Cheryl Gallant (Incumbent)

NDP: Eileen Jones-Whyte

Green: Ian Pineau

PPC: David Ainsworth

Independent: Dan Criger

The riding’s east border follows the Ottawa river as it bends southward. The south it stretches to Arnprior and west to Ontario Highway 127. The northern border follows the Ottawa river.

The rural riding has existed in its current form since 1987 and in its first 11 years was held as a Liberal riding. For the last 20 years the riding has been held firm by Cheryl Gallant and the Conservative party.